'Remember What Happened In RG Kar?' Bengal Doctor Gets Rape-Murder Threat

In a shocking incident, a woman doctor at a government hospital in West Bengal was threatened with rape and murder by a civic volunteer. The accused, who has been arrested, had pointed to the sexual assault and killing of a medical trainee at a Kolkata hospital and warned he would repeat the same if he does not get proper treatment.

Susanta Roy, who was identified as a civic volunteer by a district official, had gone to Bhatar State General Hospital in Purba Bardhaman district on Friday night for treatment. He entered the emergency ward in a drunk state and threated the doctor with the same consequence as the Kolkata medic, doctors at the hospital alleged.

"You know what happened at RG Kar Hospital, I will do it here," the accused had warned.

Doctors and nurses of the Bhatar hospital held demonstrations on Saturday, after which he was arrested.

"The patient allegedly told the attending doctor that if the medic did not treat him properly, he would ensure the same treatment as the woman doctor of R G Kar Hospital in Kolkata witnessed. The doctor, as part of her duty and medical ethics, did not stop the treatment, and she discussed the matter with other staffers," said a district health official.

He said the doctors went to the office of Chief Medical Officer of Health on Sunday and demanded that the man be punished.

Massive protests have erupted across the country demanding justice after a trainee doctor was raped and murdered while on duty at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

Her semi-naked body was found in the seminar hall of the hospital on Saturday morning. An initial autopsy revealed horrific details of injuries that she suffered, including a broken neck bone and bleeding from her eyes and mouth.

A civic volunteer was arrested on Saturday in connection with the case.

The 'civic volunteers' force, also referred to as civic police, was formed in 2013 to assist the cops in Bengal. There have been multiple instances and controversies involving such 'civic volunteers' trying to assert themselves as equivalent to the police.