Kolkata Rape Case: CBI Completes Lie Detector Test On Ex-RG Kar Principal

RG Kar Hospital's Ex-Principal Sandip Ghosh is part of CBI's probe into the doctor's rape-murder case.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday concluded a second round of polygraph tests on former RG Kar Medical College and Hospital (RGKMCH) principal Sandip Ghosh as part of their investigation into the rape-murder of a woman doctor at the institution.

The CBI sources earlier said that the test would be conducted by a team from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL).

Earlier, CBI officials conducted a polygraph test on the arrested accused, Sanjay Roy, in connection with the incident.

Meanwhile, the anti-corruption branch of the Central Bureau of Investigation conducted searches on August 25 at multiple locations connected to Sandip Ghosh and his relatives in West Bengal's Kolkata.

On August 24, the CBI filed a First Information Report (FIR) against Dr Sandip Ghosh based on directives from the Calcutta High Court.

The investigation was initiated after a single bench of the High Court ordered the CBI to probe the alleged corruption at the medical college.

The Calcutta High Court has granted the CBI three weeks to submit a progress report on the investigation, which is to be presented on September 17.

Earlier in the month, the Supreme Court ordered the security of Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital to be handed over to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) while hearing the suo motu case concerning the incident.

The trainee doctor was found dead in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)