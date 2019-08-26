Kolkata Police Arrests Top Jamaat-Ul-Mujahideen Terrorist In Bihar

Ejaz Ahmad has been booked under various sections of the IPC and the Explosive Substances Act

A top operative of Bangladesh-based terror outfit Jamat-ul-Mujahideen (JMB) was on Monday arrested from Bihar by the special task force (STF) of the Kolkata Police, a senior officer said.

Ejaz Ahmad, a resident of Bengal's Birbhum district, was arrested from Gaya in neighbouring Bihar, he said.

"He (Ahmad) is the topmost Indian functionary and the main recruiter of the organisation working in this country. He was constantly in touch with the terrorists of the JMB, Bangladesh, all these years. He is wanted in many JMB-related cases," the senior police officer said.

Ejaz Ahmad has been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Explosive Substances Act, he added.

