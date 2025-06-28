Kolkata College's Security Guard Arrested In Rape Case, 4th Arrest So Far

A 55-year-old security guard of the South Calcutta Law College in Kolkata's Kasba area has been arrested on Saturday in connection with the alleged rape of a first-year law student, making it the fourth arrest in the case so far. The development comes two days after the 24-year-old law student accused three people of sexually assaulting her in the college's security guard's room.

According to the survivor, two men watched as a third raped the woman, shortly after having bullied the guard, Pinaki Banerjee, into leaving.

The horrific incident took place on June 15, and came to light on Friday, sparking widespread outrage.

The Kolkata police have arrested the three accused - Manojit Mishra, a 31-year-old former student of the college, who is now a practising lawyer - and two students, identified as 19-year-old Zaib Ahmed and 20-year-old Pramit Mukhopadhyay. The prime accused, Monojit Mishra, is a member of the Trinamool Congress' student wing.

What the victim said

According to the details of the complaint accessed by NDTV, the survivor said the three accused - whom she identified with initials 'J', 'M', and 'P' - cornered her around 7:30 pm on June 15 after a meeting of the ruling Trinamool Congress' student wing. 'M' and 'P' locked her in a room with 'J', who tried to rape her.

"I fought back...I cried and asked him to let me go. I even touched his feet but he didn't let me go. He tried to force me with the intention of having sex. I kept pushing him back. I asked him to let me go. I said I can't do this, I have a boyfriend and I love him," she said.

Soon after, the victim had a panic attack during the assault and begged for an inhaler - following which 'M' and 'P' brought it to her. She then tried to escape by running outside, but the three men caught her, took her to the security guardroom, threw the guard out, and assaulted her.

"'J' was forcefully raping me... 'M' and 'P' stood and saw everything..." she said, claiming also that she was hit on the head with a hockey stick while the sexual assault continued.

In the complaint, the victim mentioned that throughout the alleged rape, the men told her to not tell anyone about the abuse with the threat of death of her family and boyfriend.

Over three hours later, the accused let the victim go with a warning not to inform authorities.

"But today I made up my mind... I want justice. Being a law student, I am the victim now and I want the justice to be served as soon as possible," she said in the complaint.