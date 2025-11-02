Foreign Diplomats Arrive In Bihar To Study Poll Process Under 'Know BJP' Initiative

A delegation of diplomats from seven countries is visiting Bihar on Sunday as part of the BJP's outreach programme, "Know BJP," an initiative launched by the party's national President JP Nadda.

The diplomats are on a two-day visit (November 2-3) to observe the BJP's election campaign in the state and gain insights into India's democratic and electoral processes at the grassroots level.

According to a BJP press release, the delegation includes representatives from the Embassies and High Commissions of Japan, Indonesia, Denmark, Australia, the United Kingdom, Bhutan, and South Africa. The diplomats will interact with senior BJP leaders, observe campaign activities, and visit key constituencies to understand how the party connects with voters and manages large-scale election campaigns.

"The visit aims to familiarise the diplomats with the functioning, outreach, and organisational strength of the BJP, as well as to provide an on-ground understanding of India's electoral engagement at the grassroots level," the statement said.

During their stay, the diplomats are scheduled to visit several constituencies in Patna, Nalanda, and Gaya, where they will witness rallies, campaign meetings, and booth-level coordination efforts. Senior BJP functionaries are expected to brief the delegation on the party's digital outreach, volunteer structure, and campaign strategy for the ongoing Bihar Assembly elections.

The Bihar visit comes days ahead of the first phase of polling on November 6. The second round will be held on November 11, and vote counting on November 14, as the state heads into a tightly contested assembly election.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also visiting Bihar on Sunday for a one-day election campaign.

The Prime Minister will address two back-to-back rallies, the first in Arrah at 1.30 p.m., followed by a second in Nawada at 3.30 p.m.

He is scheduled to return to Patna around 5 p.m., where he will also pay floral tribute at the statue of Rashtrakavi Ramdhari Singh Dinkar. At 5.30 p.m., he will participate in a grand roadshow in Patna in support of NDA candidates.

