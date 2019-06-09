Terror Hideout Busted In Jammu And Kashmir's Kishtwar, Ammunition Seized

The terror hideout was busted during the search operation (Representational)

A terrorist hideout was busted in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Sunday and household stocks and ammunition were seized, an army official said.

The joint search and cordon operation was launched by the army along with Special Operation Group (SoG) in Panthna forests of Keshwan belt, PRO Defence, Jammu, said.

The terror hideout was busted during the search operation. A sleeping bag, wooden bed, four steel boxes, a gas cylinder, packed fruit juice, noodle packets, wrist watch, three magazines and three blankets were recovered, he said.

These items were recovered at Panthna-Keshwan about one-and-half km from the house of terrorist Jammal Din, the PRO said.