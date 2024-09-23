Khoya Being Sold In Mathura 'Adulterated,' Alleges Dimple Yadav Amid Tirupati Laddoo Row

Adulterated food causing serious illnesses to people, says Dimple Yadav (File)

Amid controversy over "adulteration" in Tirupati laddus, Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav has alleged that shops in Mathura are selling adulterated 'khoya' and demanded an inquiry.

Talking to reporters during an event here on Sunday, Yadav said adulteration in Tirupati Laddu prasad is a "very serious" matter and it has hurt the religious sentiments of people.

"Due to the failure of the food department, adulterated food and oil are causing very serious illness to people. Food department is negligent and silent over it," she said.

"There are reports that 'khoya' being sold in Mathura is also adulterated. The BJP government should institute enquiry in both the cases," she said without mentioning the source of the reports.

In Uttar Pradesh, the Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) has collected 13 samples of 'prasadam' from prominent temples in Mathura for testing.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's claim that animal fat was used in preparing Tirupati laddus during the previous YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government in the southern state has triggered a massive political row.

The YSR Congress Party has accused Naidu of indulging in "heinous allegations" for political gains and the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in the state circulating a laboratory report to back its claim.

Terming "One Nation One Election" as farce, she said BJP is "killing" democracy. Elections are being held in Haryana while by-elections in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh have not been announced yet.

"All these elections could have been done altogether," she said, adding that BJP never implemented what it said but went ahead with whatever suits them.

Attacking the government over rising unemployment, she said false claims of investments in lakhs of crores of rupees are being made but nothing is visible on ground.

"To solve this issue, infrastructure is most important so that small, medium and big industries could be set up but nothing has been done," she alleged.

Regarding use of bulldozers, Yadav said the Supreme Court has given serious guidelines and such use of bulldozers is "unlawful and a crime".

