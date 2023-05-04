Yogi Adityanath To Launch Khelo India University Games Mascot On Friday

The unveiling will take place on Friday. (File)

Union Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will launch the logo, jersey, mascot and anthem of the Khelo India University Games 2023 (KIUG) at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Gomti Nagar, Lucknow on Friday.

The 3rd edition of the Khelo India University Games will take place from May 23 to June 3; the opening ceremony is scheduled for May 25 at the Babu Banarasi Das University in Lucknow.

Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Nisith Pramanik, Sports Minister, Uttar Pradesh, Girish Chandra Yadav will also be present in the launch ceremony along with other dignitaries.

The upcoming edition of the KIUG is expected to have the participation of more than 4700 athletes from 200+ universities across the country, with total participation reaching over 7000. The number of sports disciplines to feature in this edition is 21, which is also the highest ever in the history of the University Games. Rowing, too, is being introduced for the first time ever.

The Games will be held in Varanasi, Noida and Gorakhpur, besides the state capital Lucknow.

The Shooting competition will be organized in New Delhi at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range.

For the First time, water sports such as Rowing will be a part of the Khelo India University Games.

Two indigenous Sports Disciplines namely Mallakhamb and Yogasana, were part of the last edition of the Khelo India University Games held in Karnataka and will also be part of this edition.

