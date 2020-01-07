Khalsa Aid Founder Faces Right-Wing Trolling Over Nankana Sahib Post

Khalsa Aid founder Ravi Singh was trolled online.

The founder of Khalsa Aid - an NGO that provides humanitarian aid around the world and is based on Sikh principles - was trolled for his Facebook post about the mob attack on Pakistan's Nankana Sahib Gurdwara last week.

Hundreds of angry people had surrounded the historic gurdwara, built at the place where Guru Nanak -the founder of Sikhism - is believed to have been born. Media reports said the mob, that threw stones at the gurdwara, was led by the family of a boy who had allegedly abducted the daughter of an official of the gurdwara in August last year and forcefully converted her.

"What is the situation at Nankana Sahib? Was there a mob of fanatics throwing stones at the Gurdwara Sahib"? Ravi Singh wrote on Facebook after videos of the mob throwing stones at the gurdwara emerged.

Several people reacted angrily to Mr Singh's post, asking him why his organisation continues to serve in Muslim countries. They even targeted him over his NGO serving tea to anti-Citizenship Act protesters in Delhi.

"You should serve tea and snacks to those who threw stones at the gurdwara. They must have been cold," a user named Abhinav Kaushal wrote.

"I haven't seen a word again Pakistanis from you about this incident. If the same thing happened in India, everyone including you would start blaming the government," another Facebook user wrote.

Mr Singh hit back at the trolls. "The right-wing Indians are dancing with joy !! Such damn losers!" he wrote.

Mr Singh made a separate post after some Facebook users linked the Citizenship Act to the attack on the gurdwara. "Let's not get diverted from the draconian CAA Bill," he wrote.

"CAA has nothing to do with Sikhs, rather it will give respect to the community. The entire India is against what happen in Nankana Sahib and you are concerned about CAA," a user named Vikas Yadav wrote.