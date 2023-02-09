"Hot Meals Langar": Khasla Aid Volunteers Help Survivors Of Turkey Earthquake

Rescue efforts are underway in Turkey and Syria after the countries were struck by a massive 7.8-magnitude earthquake on Monday. The tremors have killed more than 16,000 people and reduced buildings to rubble. As several nations pledge aid for the countries, Khalsa Aid has also stepped in to help. The NGO organised langar for those affected by the earthquake in Turkey.

In a video shared by Khalsa Aid on Twitter, people can be seen queuing up as volunteers serve them hot food. A banner of Khalsa Aid is also spotted in the clip. “Turkey Earthquake: "Hot meals langar. Our tes have set up and are providing hot meals to those affected by the devastating earthquake in South-East Turkey.  Your ongoing support is making all the difference,” the text attached to the video read.

Twitter users praised the volunteers for the humanitarian aid. “An abundance of respect for this organisation. Faith in humanity restored,” a user wrote.

“Once again marvellous support by Khalsa Aid,” a comment read.

A person said, “You always come through at these times of dire need. May the almighty keep rewarding you for this gesture. Thank you”.

“Great work indeed, may God bless all volunteers,” a user wrote.

Appreciating the volunteers, a person said, “God bless you guys and let him give you all the strength to serve the needy at the moment of worst time”.

“Excellent service. Service to human being is service to God,” a comment read.

Another user wrote, “You guys are really angels to people in distress. I salute you all for this wonderful job you all are doing. Thanks.”

Speaking about the situation in Turkey, the CEO of Khalsa Aid, Ravi Singh, told NDTV, “It is miserably cold and it is very hard to stand outside because the buildings have been destroyed”. He added that the NGO is distributing blankets as many people are in the open after their houses were destroyed.

Among other countries, India has also sent rescue teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) along with necessary equipment and relief material to Turkey. Life-saving medicines and other items have also been sent to Syria.

