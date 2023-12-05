Khalistani Terrorist Lakhbir Singh Rode, Nephew Of Bhindranwale, Dies In Pakistan

Lakhbir Singh Rode was living in Pakistan's Lahore.

Khalistani terrorist Lakhbir Singh Rode, the nephew of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, died of a heart attack in Pakistan on December 2, sources in intelligence agencies said. He was 72 and had fled to Pakistan after Bhidranwale's death.

Rode was the head of the banned organisation 'Khalistan Zindabad Force', and was allegedly involved in terror activities against India. According to intelligence agencies, he had been living in Lahore.

Sources said he was sending drugs, weapons, explosives and tiffin bombs to Punjab. He is also believed to have been involved in plots to assassinate prominent personalities in the state.

He was once arrested in Nepal with 20 kg of explosives RDX, which he told police he had brought from Pakistan.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had in October raided and confiscated the properties in Punjab's Moga. The raids were in connection with six terror cases against Rode for involvement in terror activities between 2021 and 2023.