Keylong In Himachal Pradesh Continues To Freeze At Minus 10.9 Degrees

Keylong and Kalpa continued to shiver at sub-zero temperatures in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday, the meteorological department said.

The tribal Lahaul and Spiti's administrative centre Keylong continued to be the coldest place in the state at minus 10.9 degrees Celsius, Shimla Met centre director Manmohan Singh said.

Kalpa recorded a low of minus 0.6 degrees Celsius, he added.

The minimum temperatures in Manali, Dalhousie and Kufri were recorded at 1, 7.6 and 8.1 degrees Celsius respectively.

Shimla registered a low of 6.1 degrees Celsius, Mr Singh added.

Meanwhile, the highest temperature in the state was recorded in Solan at 21 degrees Celsius.

The Met centre has forecast dry weather in the state till January 20.