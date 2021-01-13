Keylong Coldest In Himachal Pradesh At Minus 11.4 Degrees

Kalpa recorded a low of minus 2.6 degrees Celsius. (Representational)

Himachal Pradesh's Keylong and Kalpa shivered at sub-zero temperatures on Wednesday, while state capital Shimla registered a low of 5.7 degrees Celsius, the meteorological department said.

Lahaul and Spiti's administrative centre Keylong continued to be the coldest place in the state at minus 11.4 degrees Celsius, Shimla MeT centre director Manmohan Singh said.

Kalpa recorded a low of minus 2.6 degrees Celsius, he added.

The minimum temperature in Manali, Kufri and Dalhousie was recorded at 1 degree Celsius, 7 degrees Celsius and 7.6 degrees Celsius respectively.

Meanwhile, the highest temperature in the state was recorded in Solan at 24.2 degrees Celsius.

The weatherman has predicted dry weather in the state till January 19.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)