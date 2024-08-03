Over 190 Roads Closed In Himachal, Heavy Rain Predicted Till August 7

The HRTC has suspended bus services on 82 out of the total 3,612 routes (File)

Over 190 roads were closed in Himachal Pradesh, where continuous rainfall has affected most parts of the state in the past four days, even as the local weather office issued a 'yellow' alert of heavy rains till August 7.

Of the 191 roads closed for vehicular traffic in the state, 79 are in Mandi, 38 in Kullu, 35 in Chamba and 30 in Shimla, five in Kangra and two each in Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti districts, according to the data released by the state emergency operation centre on Saturday.

So far, 294 transformers and 120 water supply schemes have been disrupted in the state, the centre said.

The Himachal Roads Transport Corporation (HRTC) has suspended bus services on 82 out of the total 3,612 routes, Managing Director, HRTC, Rohan Chand Thakur said on Friday.

Moderate to heavy showers continued to lash parts of the state, with Jogindernagar receiving the highest rainfall of 85 mm since Friday evening followed by Gohar (80 mm), Shilaroo (76.4 mm), Poanta Sahib (67.2), Palampur (57.2 mm) Dharamshala (55.6 mm) and Chopal (52 mm).

Rain-related incidents have claimed 77 lives since the onset of the monsoon on June 27 until August 1 and the state has suffered losses amounting to Rs 655 crore, according to officials.

