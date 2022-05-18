Actor Ketaki Chitale, Arrested For Post Against Sharad Pawar, Sent To Jail Till June 1

Ketaki Chitale targetted Sharad Pawar with a post on Facebook.

Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale, arrested for sharing an "objectionable" post on social media about Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, was sent to judicial custody till June 1 by a court in Maharashtra on Wednesday.

Ms Chitale, 29, a film and TV actress, was arrested by the Thane police last Saturday over the post she allegedly shared on her Facebook page.

The post seemingly targeted Mr Pawar with lines like "hell is waiting" and "you hate Brahmins" whose party shares power in Maharashtra with the Shiv Sena and Congress.

A court had on Sunday sent her to Thane police's custody till May 18.

On Wednesday, Thane crime branch officials produced Ms Chitale before a magistrate, who remanded her to 14-day magisterial custody.

A police official said they had completed the probe into the case.

On Sunday, the Pune cyber police, who have also registered a case against Ms Chitale, said they will seek the actor's custody after the expiry of her remand with the Thane police.

Earlier, cases were also registered against the actor in Mumbai, Akola and Dhule districts in connection with the online post.

The cases at these police stations were registered for defamation, promoting enmity and spreading disharmony among people, and other charges, the police said.

Last Saturday, 23-year-old pharmacy student Nikhil Bhamre was also arrested by Nashik police for allegedly making an objectionable comment on Twitter against Mr Pawar.

The arrests have been criticised by free-speech advocates and civil society.