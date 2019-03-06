Kerala Women Self-Help Group Turns Online Match Maker

The matching data would be exchanged according to requests. (Representational)

An all-women self-help group under the state government has forayed into matrimonial services in Kerala in a bid to provide a strong challenge to private match-makers.

After creating a success saga in various fields from pickle making to IT business, Kudumbashree, the state's poverty eradication mission with over 43 lakh women as members, has decided to launch the matrimonial services in all districts of Kerala.

The self-help group has an exclusive matrimonial website, in which interested parties can now register and share the profiles of prospective bride or groom for matchmaking.

As the outfit has a strong grassroot level base across the state and has a reliable brand value, the new venture is expected to be an instant success among common people, authorities said.

In view of the success of the "Kudumbashree Matrimony", launched on a pilot basis at Porkkalam community development society (CDS) in Thrissur district some time back, the authorities have now drawn up plans to extend the service across the southern state, its officials said.

As per the plan, Kudumbashree volunteers would play match-makers in nine districts-Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Kottayam, Kannur and Kasaragod besides Thrissur.

Local Self Government minister A C Moideen presided over the state-level launch of the matrimony services at a function on Tuesday.

The minister said the matrimonial venture would not only be a unique entrepreneurial initiative providing financial support for women but also a trustworthy platform to help families find suitable marriage alliances.

The strong grassroot level organisational set-up of Kudumbashree would help collect reliable information about individuals and families, he said.

Kudumbashree Executive Director, S Harikishore said the initiative was expected to ensure a moderate income for the volunteers as well as a chance for them to serve the society.

Each panchayat would have selected coordinators who would collect details of unmarried youth in their area and register it on the matrimonial website.

The matching data would be exchanged according to requests, he said. There is a registration fee for uploading the profiles, the official said adding the project was mainly dependant on the commission paid after each successful marriage.

Launched in 1998 as a poverty eradication mission by the state government to wipe out poverty through community action, Kudumbashree has tried its hand in divergent fields to empower women households in the state.