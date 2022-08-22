Kerala Woman Dies Of Suspected Rabies Infection In Spite Of Vaccination

A woman has died of a suspected rabies despite taking the rabies vaccination. (Representational)

A 53-year old woman has died of a suspected rabies infection in Perambra despite taking the necessary vaccination, sources said on Monday.

The woman, identified as P Chandrika of Randeyaaru in Perambra, was bitten by a dog on her face on July 21. The dog had bitten seven others of the same locality, said sources.

She was admitted to the Government Medical College hospital early last week after she developed some health issues but died on Saturday midnight, sources further said. The medical college awaits the lab test results of P Chandrika's samples for a final confirmation on whether she was infected with rabies.

A similar incident had occurred in Palakkad district in June this year, raising questions on the effectiveness of vaccination for rabies infection. Sreelakshmi, 19, from Mankara in Palakkad district had died of rabies despite getting four rounds of the necessary vaccinations.

