Kerala Widens Lionel Messi Event Probe, Ex-Sports Minister Likely To Be Quizzed

The probe into the alleged scam linked to bringing football star Lionel Messi to Kerala has widened, with the head of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) briefing Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala on the progress of the inquiry.

A probe is being conducted into alleged irregularities in the previous government's move to host Argentina's national team's match featuring Messi in Kochi in 2025.

Sources said the investigation may now extend to the former Sports Minister V Abdurahiman.

The SIT on Wednesday raided the Kochi headquarters of Malayalam news channel Reporter TV and premises linked to its promoters as part of a probe into alleged financial irregularities surrounding the failed event.

The searches, conducted at five locations in Kochi and Wayanad, including the office of the Reporter Broadcasting Company, the residences of its promoters, the Augustine brothers, and their ancestral home in Wayanad, were carried out on the basis of court-issued warrants.

After a 21-hour search, Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala said the raids had yielded crucial evidence.

Besides documents and a memory card, sources said that foreign currency was recovered during the searches.

The SIT is also looking closely at the transfer and use of the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kaloor in connection with the proposed event.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is also examining the case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Anto Augustine, the owner of the Reporter TV and the first accused in the case, will also be questioned.

On Thursday, he was arrested by excise officials after liquor in excess of the permissible limit was recovered during a police search at his ancestral house in Wayanad.