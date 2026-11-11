Kerala Travel Agency Director Arrested In Overseas Job Fraud Case

A travel agency director accused of cheating more than 70 job aspirants of Rs 1.63 crore by promising lucrative employment opportunities abroad has been arrested by Kerala Police from Chhattisgarh.

Mary Lopez, a native of Neendakara in Kollam, was taken into custody by Anchalummoodu Police following an investigation into a series of complaints against Ezra Global Tours and Travels, a recruitment and travel agency that operated from Neeravil in Kollam.

According to police, the agency promised visas and high-paying jobs in countries including Israel, Australia and the Netherlands. Applicants were charged between Rs 4 lakh and Rs 6 lakh each to secure employment overseas.

However, despite collecting money over the past two years, the agency failed to arrange visas or employment for the applicants. Several victims approached the police after repeated attempts to recover their money proved unsuccessful. Complainants also accused the agency's operators of threatening them when they demanded refunds.

Police said the agency shut down its operations after complaints of fraud began surfacing, and those running the establishment went into hiding.

At least 24 cases have been registered at Anchalummoodu Police Station, with the total amount involved estimated at Rs 1.63 crore.

Investigators traced Mary Lopez's movements across several states, including Delhi, Chandigarh and Himachal Pradesh, where she had reportedly been staying in Manali. She was eventually located and apprehended in Chhattisgarh.

Police are now examining the wider operations of Ezra Global Tours and Travels, which reportedly had several branches across Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Investigators are also looking into the possibility of additional victims who may not have filed complaints.

Mary Lopez was produced before a court after undergoing a medical examination and remanded to judicial custody.

The investigation is continuing to establish the full extent of the suspected recruitment fraud and identify others who may have been involved.