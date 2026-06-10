Kerala To Roll Out Free Bus Travel For Women From June 15

Kerala Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan on Wednesday announced that women will be allowed to travel free of cost on ordinary Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus services from June 15 under the government's flagship welfare scheme.

The Chief Minister said the scheme would cost the state around ₹70 crore every month, translating to nearly ₹800 crore annually. The entire amount will be reimbursed to KSRTC by the state government.

According to Satheesan, the state already provides around ₹1,500 crore annually to support KSRTC and the additional subsidy required for the free travel scheme will also be borne by the government.

He expressed confidence that the transport corporation's revenue would improve within six months of implementation.

The Chief Minister clarified that the benefit would be available only on ordinary KSRTC services in the first phase. He also said there would be no age restrictions, with all women eligible to travel free of cost regardless of age.

The free travel promise was among the major welfare assurances made by the UDF during the Assembly election campaign. The government says the scheme is aimed at improving women's mobility, reducing household transportation expenses and encouraging greater participation of women in education and employment.

Responding to criticism that the scheme may offer limited benefits in regions where ordinary KSRTC services are scarce, particularly in parts of Malabar, Satheesan said the government was studying the issue.

He described the rollout as the first phase of implementation and said the scheme would be further expanded and refined based on field-level assessments and passenger response.

Critics, however, have questioned whether the scheme will adequately benefit women in areas where fast passenger and superfast services dominate KSRTC operations.

Concerns have also been raised about the long-term fiscal burden of an additional ₹800 crore annual subsidy at a time when the state continues to provide substantial financial support to the loss-making transport corporation.

The chief minister while laying out the Finance White Paper had stated the government stares at arrear and other revenue due of over 48000 crores.