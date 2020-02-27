Kerala Serial Murder Accused Jolly Joseph Attempts Suicide In Jail, Hospitalised

In October last year, Jolly Joseph was arrested for the murder of her former husband (File)

Prime accused in Kerala's sensational serial murder case-Jolly Joseph allegedly attempted suicide in a district jail in Kozhikode where she had been lodged, police said on Thursday.

Jolly, who is under judicial remand since her arrest in October, 2019 had cut her wrist using a "semi-sharp edged weapon" and had been admitted to Government Medical College Hospital in Kozhikode, a police official told news agency PTI.

A surgery will have to be performed to fix the injury, the official said.

The 47-year old woman was rushed to hospital after the jail officials noticed blood oozing out of her wrist in the early hours of today, police said.

An investigation has been launched into the incident, police said, adding it was probing how the accused got the weapon inside the jail.

The woman, along with two others, were arrested in October last year for allegedly murdering her husband, parents-in-law and three other members of the extended family by giving them cyanide-laced food over a period of 17 years