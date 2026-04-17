Restaurant Owner Arrested Over Card Depicting Lord Krishna With Chicken Dish

A restaurant owner in Kerala has been arrested after a Vishu greeting card featuring Lord Krishna alongside a plate of chicken mandi (dish that serves up grilled chicken with yellow rice) triggered protests by Hindu organisations, police said.

The arrested person has been identified as Arshad, owner of Mehar Mandi & Grills, located near Manorama Junction in Cherthala.

Police registered a case under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita related to deliberate and malicious acts intended to provoke communal disturbance. The offence carries a punishment of up to one year in prison.

The controversy began after a Vishu greeting poster circulated on social media showed Lord Krishna seated before a plate of rice with grilled chicken on it. Hindu groups objected to the depiction and alleged it hurt religious sentiments. The complaint was filed by Thanneermukkom-based advocate MV Biju.

Meanwhile, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has announced a protest outside the restaurant later in the evening.

Earlier, one of the firm's managing partners, Shamir, issued an apology through Instagram, saying the post was not shared intentionally and had initially circulated within a private group where objections were raised.

He said the image was later forwarded due to a miscommunication and spread widely before it could be removed. He added that the restaurant had no intention of hurting religious sentiments and offered an unconditional apology, urging that the issue be allowed to settle.