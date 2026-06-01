Kerala Schools Reopen After Summer Break; Government Unveils Global-Standard Education Initiatives

After two months of summer vacation, schools in Kerala reopened on Monday. As classes reopened for the first time after the summer break, school premises were filled with the laughter and chatter of students, while teachers greeted children with sweets and paper crowns.

According to official figures released by the Kerala school authorities, nearly 4.2 million students attended school on Monday.

Kerala Chief Minister V. D. Satheesan, while inaugurating the state-level Praveshanotsavam at a local school, announced plans to establish Centres of Excellence modelled on top international institutions. The goal is to provide students with an education that meets global standards.

"The students of Kerala must be prepared to succeed in an age defined by rapid technological advances and the explosion of knowledge," Satheesan said. He added that these new institutions would be designed to attract students from across the country and even abroad.

The Chief Minister also revealed plans to launch Centres of Scientific Temper in the name of India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru. These centres aim to foster scientific curiosity and critical thinking among students.

General Education Minister N. Samsudheen, who presided over the function, highlighted the government's efforts to ensure the timely distribution of textbooks, even though it took office just two weeks ago.

"The school education sector will be continuously strengthened through reforms and updates," Samsudheen said, emphasising the government's commitment to keeping students competitive on a global scale.

He added that the new administration is focused on enhancing the quality of public education and aligning it with international standards to meet emerging challenges in the education sector.