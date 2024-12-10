Kerala Minister Withdraws Remarks On Actress' Rs 5 Lakh Fee For Youth Fest

Kerala Minister V Sivankutty who criticised a popular Malayalam film actress for demanding Rs five lakh as remuneration for choreographing the welcome dance and song for the upcoming state school youth festival, withdrew his remarks on Monday.

Without naming the actress, the Minister for General Education and Labour, speaking during a programme on Sunday, said that she had demanded a hefty sum for teaching children a 10-minute-long performance.

As the remarks gained widespread media attention on Monday and TV channels aired his voice clip, V Sivankutty withdrew his statement, stating that he "did not want to create any unwanted controversy".

"It has come to my notice that some statements I made during a cultural programme yesterday garnered wide media attention. The remarks were not intended to insult or hurt anyone. Therefore, I withdraw those statements," he said during a press conference on Monday.

The minister explained that celebrities are generally invited to youth festivals to give the event more publicity and to encourage young talents. He added that considering the significance of the annual event, celebrities attend without expecting remuneration.

V Sivankutty cited the examples of various well-known artists, including actors Mammootty, Asha Sharath, Dulquer Salmaan, Fahadh Faasil, and Nikhila Vimal, and singer K S Chithra, who had attended state youth festivals on different occasions.

On Sunday, while speaking during an award distribution ceremony, the minister had termed the actress's demand for hefty remuneration as "greed" and "arrogance".

He said, "She demanded Rs five lakh... what arrogance! The main issue is that there is no decrease in their greed, despite having reached such a position." V Sivankutty further stated that the department decided to exclude the particular actress and opt for dedicated artists instead. "I am not naming the actress... If I do, it will become big news in the media," he added.

The minister also recalled the gesture of well-known actor Fahadh Faasil when he was invited to the Onam celebrations last year. He mentioned that the actor, who travelled by flight, attended the event without any remuneration and arrived on time.

The state youth festival, which will see the participation of thousands of children, is scheduled to take place in January next year.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)