Kerala Minister Directs School To Allow Muslim Girl In Hijab Amid Row

Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty on Tuesday directed a Christian-run private school in Kochi to allow a Muslim girl studying there to continue her education while wearing her religious headscarf.

He also sought a report from the school authorities for denying her religious rights earlier, which caused her mental distress.

Authorities of St Rita's Public School, Palluruthy in Kochi, had declared a two-day holiday on Monday following an escalation of a dispute with the parents of the eighth-standard student over her wearing the 'hijab'.

In a statement on Tuesday, the minister instructed the school's principal and management to address the mental distress caused to the student and her parents in connection with the girl not being allowed to attend classes wearing a hijab (religious headscarf) to the institution.

They were directed to submit a report to the minister in this regard by 11 am on Wednesday.

Sivankutty issued the directive following a report submitted by the Ernakulam Deputy Director of Education, who had been tasked with conducting an inquiry into the matter. The inquiry report found that there had been a serious lapse on the part of the school authorities.

Citing the report, the minister said that removing the student from class on the grounds of wearing a headscarf amounted to a serious violation of duty and a breach of the Right to Education Act.

"The report states that the school's action was contrary to the fundamental religious freedoms guaranteed to citizens under the Indian Constitution," Sivankutty said.

The minister made it clear that no student should face such hardship in Kerala, which upholds secular values.

No educational institution will be allowed to violate constitutional rights, he said.

Based on the report, the minister directed that the school should allow the girl to continue her studies wearing the hijab, although it may decide on the colour and design of the headscarf, the statement said.

The Ernakulam Deputy Director of Education carried out the investigation following a complaint by the father of the eighth-standard student, the statement added.

Earlier in the day, Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden said that the girl's father had expressed willingness to let his daughter continue studying at the school in accordance with its rules.

On Monday, a school PTA official alleged that the parents were backed by the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), a pro-Islamist political group, and that its members had misbehaved with the school authorities, most of whom are nuns.

The issue came to light after a letter issued by Sister Heleena Alby, the school principal, announcing holidays on Monday and Tuesday, surfaced on social media.

In the letter, the principal stated that, due to pressure from a student who came without the prescribed uniform, her parents, certain individuals not associated with the school, and a few students and staff members had requested leave, citing mental stress.

