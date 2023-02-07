Kerala Man, 60, Sentenced To 10 Years In Jail For Raping Minor

Thiruvananthapuram Fast Track Special Court judge Aaj Sudarsan also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on Sundaresan Nair hailing from Keraladityapuram in the district.

The child was suffering from psychological problems thereafter. (Representational)

Thiruvananthapuram:

A POCSO court here on Tuesday sentenced a 66-year old man to seven years of Rigorous Imprisonment for raping a nine-year old girl in 2014.

According to the prosecution, the child was sexually abused when she spent a night at his residence in her neighbourhood due to the hospitalisation of her grandfather.

Special Public Prosecutor R S Vijay Mohan said the incident came to light a few years later when the child, who had shown disinterest in studies, was taken to a counselling session by her teachers.

