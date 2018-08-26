Stars, Leaders Inspire Many At NDTV #IndiaForKerala Telethon: Top Quotes We sort of wait for disaster to react to it. The response, the management has to improve, lyricist Javed Akhtar said on the Kerala floods

Share EMAIL PRINT New Delhi: Politicians, move stars, singers and artistes came together to participate in NDTV's #IndiaForKerala telethon that is Politicians, move stars, singers and artistes came together to participate in NDTV's #IndiaForKerala telethon that is raising funds for villages in Kerala which are struggling to rebuild themselves after being hit by the worst floods in a century. Generously donating resources and time, they appealed to contribute as much as possible to help people most-affected by the floods get back on their feet. Here are the top 10 quotes from the Telethon: It's the responsibility of every citizen to pitch in. This is the time when we can do all that's possible. No help is small - Conrad Sangma, Meghalaya Chief Minister The country needs to support the flood-hit state. Give all that you can to help Kerala stand on its feet again - Nitin Gadkari, union minister We need agricultural loans. Major responsibility is reconstruction of assets. People even now cannot go back home. There has been serious ecological imbalance - Thomas Isaac, Kerala Minister of Finance We can't even estimate the magnitude of disaster. Once the water recedes, there would be many health challenges. The least we can do is send out some money. But as citizens, we need to much more - Javed Akhtar, lyricist and poet Very common occurrence in our country, either we have floods or drought. It's very problematic that most rivers in our country are dead. We sort of wait for disaster to react to it. The response, the management has to improve - Javed Akhtar, lyricist and poet Humanity has no religion. We have to focus on Kerala. We dont have to focus on the politics - Pradeep Bhavnani, businessman A policeman, a friend, took the initiative of cleaning 50 houses. We have to do this and much more - Resul Pookutty, film sound designer Right now, the most important thing is to help people get back on their feet. Donate whatever you can - Jimmy Shergill, actor This is going to be a long haul. If you can avoid having a cup of coffee and help, do that. It's not just about privileged people who can donate huge sums - Aditya Ghosh, former IndiGo CEO I want to tell people of Kerala to hold on to their strength. There will be better days. I want everyone to support Kerala - Manisha Koirala, actor

Advertisement

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter