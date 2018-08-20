School Certificates Ruined In Flood, Kerala Teen Allegedly Hanged Himself

People who returned to their homes found many precious items were destroyed. (AFP)

Heartbroken on finding his Class 12 certificates destroyed in the devastation caused by the deadly monsoon in Kerala, a 19-year-old boy, committed suicide, police said today.

With his house fully waterlogged in the downpour, the boy, Kailash, and his parents, who are from Karanthur in Kozhikode district, had moved to a relief camp three days ago.

Kailash had got admission for a course in the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) and had bought new clothes and set apart some money for higher studies, they said.

As the rain eased for a while, he returned home on Sunday to take a look at the house and was shocked to find his Class 12 certificates soaked in water and in tatters.

A police officer said the boy's death came to light later in the day when his parents came to clean up the house as the water receded.

They were shocked to see him hanging, police said.

Advertisement

His shattered father, a labourer, had pinned all his hopes on his son as all their belongings had been mostly destroyed in the rain.

In the worst affected Chengannur in Alappuzha district, a woman was wailing saying she had lost her Aadhar card, Ration card and all ID proofs.

"All my belongings, my Aadhar, ration cards and ID proofs are all gone. Only I am alive. My relatives do not even know I exist," she mourned.

At least 191 people have died in the Kerala floods since August 8 and lakhs of people were fored to take shelter in relief camps in the state.