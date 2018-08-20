Flights Begin At Kochi Navy Base As Kerala Fights Back Floods: 10 Points

Kerala floods: An ATR passenger plane of Alliance Air lands at the Kochi naval base

Kochi: Commercial flight operations to flood-hit Kochi resumed today after the Navy activated its airstrips to accommodate small passenger aircraft. The first flight -- an Alliance Air ATR plane -- landed early this morning at the INS Garuda naval air station. The main Kochi airport will remain closed till August 26 as water is yet to recede from the facility, the country's seventh-busiest. Across Kerala, relief teams are running against time to ensure food and medicines reach people stranded in their homes. Over 160 people have died in the Kerala flood. Heavy rain is likely to subside today in the flood-hit state, the weather office has said, though light rain has been forecast at least till Saturday. Rainfall has been gradually decreasing for the last three days, the weather office said.