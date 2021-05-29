Kerala Lockdown Extended By 10 Days, No Triple Restrictions In Malappuram

Kerala's shops can now open on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday till 5 pm.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan today extended the statewide Covid lockdown by 10 more days till June 9. The government had a few days ago extended the curbs till the end of this month.

This time, however, some restrictions have been eased. For instance, shops can open on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday till 5 pm. Industries can open with a minimum number of workers.

The state recorded 23,513 new COVID-19 cases today from 1,41,759 samples tested. The positivity rate stood at 16.5 per cent, with 198 deaths. Up to 28,100 recoveries, too, were registered, according to data given out by Chif Minister Vijayan.

The additional restrictions -- or "triple lockdown" -- that had been imposed on the district of Malappuram has been withdrawn. It was one of the four districts initially put under a triple lockdown due to their high positivity rates and caseloads. On May 21, the government lifted the additional restrictions from Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, and Thrissur, leaving Malappuram to continue with the extra curbs.