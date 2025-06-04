Amid Rise In COVID-19 Cases, Kerala Instructs Hospitals To Conduct Drills

In view of the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in Kerala, the state health department issued guidelines to hospitals and health workers. It has also directed the government and private hospitals to conduct mock drills.

The Kerala health department will provide a Google Form for conducting an online mock drill.

The health department instructed the hospitals to follow the revised ABC Guidelines 03, issued in June 2023, while treating patients with COVID-19 and influenza symptoms.

The guidelines said that it is necessary to pay attention to whether there are any red flag signs in patients with COVID-19 and influenza symptoms. The red flag signs to be monitored are breathlessness, chest pain, drowsiness, fall in blood pressure, hemoptysis, cyanosis. Symptoms to watch for in children include somnolence, high persistent fever, inability to feed well, convulsions, dyspnoea, and respiratory distress.

The health department asked the high-risk individuals to wear masks in public places. Those with symptoms such as a cold, sore throat, cough, and shortness of breath should wear masks if they are in relief camps.

The health department instructed groups at risk of becoming seriously ill if infected with COVID-19 to be especially careful. Elderly, pregnant women, and those with serious illnesses should wear masks. If they have any symptoms, they should inform the health department.

If anyone is diagnosed with COVID-19, treatment should be ensured as per the protocol.

As per the health department, all hospitalised patients with ILI/ARI/SARI symptoms should be tested for COVID-19. If the Rapid Antigen Test is negative, the RT-PCR test should be done.

The hospitals are urged to keep COVID-19 and influenza patients in separate wards or rooms in hospitals, and patients, their companions, and all health workers in hospitals are instructed to wear masks.

The number of bystanders and visitors in hospitals should be controlled, and a COVID-19 test should be conducted for bystanders and health workers with symptoms.

The state health department instructed RT-PCR facilities in districts to be used to the maximum extent for COVID-19 testing, and practices such as mask use, cough hygiene, and hand washing to be promoted in public places.

A guideline has been issued for the hospital facilities that urgently need to be adequately equipped. Availability of Oxygen supply, medicines, personal protective gear (N95 masks, gloves and aprons), oxygen-supported beds, ventilators and ICU beds should be ensured.

