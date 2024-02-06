Kerala Court Jails Man For Cumulative 123 Years For Rape Of Teen Daughters

It also imposed a total fine of Rs 7 lakh on him (Representational)

A Kerala court on Tuesday convicted and sentenced a man to a cumulative of 123 years imprisonment for repeated sexual assault of the eldest of his two minor daughters in 2022.

Manjeri Fast Track Special Judge Ashraf A M also convicted and sentenced the man to three years for the sexual harassment of his younger daughter.

The court sentenced the man to 40 years each for the offences of section 376(3) (rape of girl below 16 years of age) of the IPC and sections 5(l) (repeated penetrative sexual assault) and 5(m) (penetrative sexual assault of a child below 12 years) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and three years for the offence under section 75 (cruelty to child) of the Juvenile Justice Act, for a total of 123 years in the sexual assault of elder daughter.

It also imposed a total fine of Rs 7 lakh on him.

However, as the sentences are to be served concurrently and the highest of the jail terms given to the man is 40 years, he will serve 40 years in prison, in the first case.

In the case of sexual harassment of his younger daughter, the court sentenced him to three years imprisonment and imposed a total fine of Rs 1.85 lakh on him.

The prosecutor in the case told reporters, after the sentence was pronounced, that the man had repeatedly raped the elder of his two daughters inside and outside their home.

His crime was revealed only when he made sexual overtures to his younger daughter, who told her mother about it, the prosecutor said.

The mother, an Anganwadi teacher, told her colleagues and through them the police were informed, the prosecutor said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)