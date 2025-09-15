Kerala Couple Arrested For Torturing 2 After Inviting Them To House: Cops

Police in central Kerala have arrested a couple for allegedly torturing two persons in a brutal manner, including stapling their bodies and using pepper spray, after inviting them to their house, officials said on Sunday.

The arrested have been identified as Jayesh and his wife, Reshmi, residents of Charalakunnu near Koipuram.

According to police, the couple tortured one youth from Neelamperoor in Alappuzha on September 1 and another from Ranni in Pathanamthitta on September 5.

The first victim, a 19-year-old from Neelamperoor, was picked up by Jayesh on his motorcycle from Maramon at around 12.30 pm on September 1 and taken to the couple's residence, according to the FIR registered at Koipuram police station. The youth was acquainted with the couple and had interacted with them frequently on social media.

At the house, the victim was allegedly threatened with death and forced to enact sexual acts with Reshmi while Jayesh recorded the video. He was "tied up, threatened with a dagger, beaten with an iron rod, assaulted with a cycle chain, and attacked with a cutting plier," the FIR said.

The couple allegedly seized his two mobile phones, pepper-sprayed his genitals, stole Rs 19,000 from his wallet, and threatened him against disclosing the incident before dropping him at an autorickshaw stand.

The second victim, who had previously worked with Jayesh at a private company, was invited to the couple's house on Onam day.

He was allegedly beaten with an iron rod, had staples pinned at 23 places on his body-including his genitals-and was robbed of money and his mobile phone before being abandoned near an isolated area.

Police became aware of the incidents after one victim was admitted to a hospital with injuries.

Initially, he gave a false account that he was attacked by unidentified persons. "But when taken into confidence, he revealed that Jayesh and Reshmi were behind the torture," an officer from Aranmula police station said.

A case on its own was first registered at Aranmula police station under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 296(b), 351(3), 126(2), 115(2), 118(1), 118(2), 109(1), 309(4), and 3(5). One of the cases has since been transferred to Koipuram police station, and both cases will now be probed together.

The couple, arrested on Friday, were produced in a court and remanded to judicial custody.

Police said they will be questioned further to ascertain their motive. "Whether they targeted more victims remains to be investigated. One of the victims claimed they were assaulted as part of a black magic ritual, but this needs to be verified," an officer added.

