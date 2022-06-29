'Heinous Act': Kerala Chief Minister Condemns Udaipur Killing

Udaipur: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan urged Rajasthan government to take strict action against culprits.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday condemned the brutal killing of a tailor in Rajasthan's Udaipur city and said such heinous acts will only serve to upset our harmonious living.

He also urged the authorities to take stringent action against the culprits, while appealing to everyone to maintain peace and calm.

"Strongly condemn the barbaric murder in #Udaipur. Request the authorities to take stern action against those responsible. Such heinous acts would only serve to upset our harmonious living. Appeal to everyone to maintain peace and calm and let the law take its course," Mr Vijayan tweeted.

Two men with a cleaver murdered a tailor in Udaipur and posted videos online that said they are avenging an insult to Islam, triggering stray cases of violence in the Rajasthan city, a part of which was placed under curfew.

The men, identified as Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad, were arrested in this connection.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)