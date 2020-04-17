Kerala To Implement ''Odd-Even'' For Vehicles After April 20: Chief Minister

"Odd-Even system for vehicles will be implemented in the state after April 20 in districts with partial restrictions. Also, the concession will be given to vehicles driven by women," said Pinarayi Vijayan.

Kerala To Implement ''Odd-Even'' For Vehicles After April 20: Chief Minister

The Kerala Government will seek the Centre's permission to club state's districts in four zones (File)

Thiruvananthapuram:

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said that the "Odd-Even" system for vehicles will be implemented in the state with partial restrictions after April 20.

"Odd-Even system for vehicles will be implemented in the state after April 20 in districts with partial restrictions. Also, the concession will be given to vehicles driven by women," said Mr Vijayan.

Meanwhile, the Kerala Government will seek the Centre's permission to club the state's districts in four zones.

The districts with the maximum number of COVID-19 cases of Kasargode, Kannur, Malappuram, Kozhikode-will be combined to make the first zone. In this zone, the lockdown should be continued strictly without any relaxation till May 3.

In the second zone, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Kollam will be included.

Hotspot regions will be found within the districts and sealed.In the third zone, Alappuzha, Thiruvananthapuram, Palakkad, Thrissur, Wayanad districts will be included. Partial relaxation will be given to this zone.

While in the fourth zone, Kottayam and Idukki with no COVID 19 cases will be included.Kerala government will seek the central government's permission to do the same.

According to the data provided by the Kerala government as of Thursday evening, there are 394 COVID-19 cases in the state, out of which 147 are active cases.

While 245 people have recovered, two deaths have been reported so far.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Comments
KeralaPinarayi VijayanOdd Even Rule
Web Stories
Gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Food How To Make Sheer Khurma Dessert At Home
Health Exercises To Relieve Back Pain
Travel 9 Best Things To Do On Your Trip To Agra
Fashion How To Work From Home in Style
Entertainment Meet Alia Bhatt's Best Friend, Akansha
Beauty Stop Dandruff In Its Track With Easy Home Remedies
Tech Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com