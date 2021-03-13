Protest Outside Oommen Chandy's House Over Poll Ticket Speculation

Amid speculation that former chief minister Oommen Chandy will contest from Nemom in the April 6 Assembly polls, Puthuppally, his home constituency in Kottayam district, witnessed dramatic scenes on Saturday as a group of Congress workers staged a protest near his house.



Nemom constituency, a suburb located in Thiruvananthapuram district, is the lone seat of BJP in the Kerala Assembly.



A large number of party workers and followers including women gathered near his house this morning and raised slogans, saying they would not let their long-time MLA leave Puthuppally to contest in any other segment.



The two-time Chief Minister has been representing Puthupally in the state Assembly for the last 51 years - since the 1970s.

An emotional supporter even climbed atop the rooftop of his house and threatened to die by suicide, holding party flag in his hands.

"We will give our life, but not Chandy... he is our dearest leader... we will not let him go to Nemom," another Congress activist said.



Mr Chandy, who got back home from Delhi this morning, was even waylaid by the supporters and appealed to him not to switch to any other constituency.

The 77 years-old leader, who somehow managed to enter the house amidst the rush of party workers, seemed to be moved by the support shown by followers.



Senior leaders K C Joseph and Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan also reached Mr Chandy's home by the time.

As the protests intensified, the leader assured the supporters that he would not leave Puthuppally to contest in Nemom.

"Candidates have been finalised in 81 constituencies. In the list, my name is given as the candidate in Puthupally. Neither state nor the central leadership have asked me to contest from Nemom. I completely understand and acknowledge the emotions of party workers and followers. There is no way to leave Puthupally," Mr Chandy said.

However, he said discussions were still ongoing over the candidature in Nemom.



There is speculation that Mr Chandy, the veteran leader with a mass support base across the southern state, will be fielded in Nemom, the high-profile constituency where a fierce three-cornered fight is expected.