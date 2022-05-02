Actor Vijay Babu Quits Malayalam Artists Body Over Sexual Assault Case

Meanwhile, Kerala High Court refused to consider the anticipatory bail plea of Vijay Babu.

Actor-Producer Vijay Babu accused of sexually assaulting a woman has stepped down from the executive committee of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA).

The actor will stay away from the Executive Committee of the organisation till he is proven innocent in the sexual assault case to save the association from 'disgrace'.

"Vijay Babu has sent a letter saying that he did not want to bring disgrace to the organization of which he is an Executive Committee member amid the allegations levelled against him. He would stay away from the Executive Committee for the time being until his innocence is proved. His letter (request) was discussed by AMMA and it has been approved," says the official statement of AMMA released by general secretary Edavela Babu.

Meanwhile, Kerala High Court on Friday refused to consider the anticipatory bail plea of Vijay Babu in connection with the sexual assault case.

In the anticipatory bail plea, Vijay Babu alleged that the actor who has given a complaint against him is trying to blackmail him.

Earlier this week, Ernakulam South Police registered a case against Vijay Babu for sexual assault on the actor's complaint. After that, police also registered another case against him for disclosing the complainant's identity through Facebook.

Ernakulam South Police has registered the case on a woman's complaint. According to the police, the complaint was received on April 22.

The complainant alleged that she has been sexually assaulted by Vijay Babu in a flat in Kochi. The offence was repeated by the accused more than once, she said in the complaint.

The complaint said Mr Babu committed the offence on the pretext of offering roles in movies to the woman.

Earlier, the police also registered another case against him for disclosing the identity of the complainant through Facebook live via his official page.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)