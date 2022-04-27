Who Is Vijay Babu, Kerala Actor Accused Of Sexual Assault?

Vijay Babu is an actor and founder of production company Friday Film House

Vijay Babu, actor and producer of Malayalam movies who now faces a case of sexual assault, is known to back cinema on unspoken issues and encourage new talent.

The founder of production company Friday Film House, Babu is from Kollam. After completing school, he went to Madurai for his graduation degree and started a career in the media. Following a stint with Star India in Mumbai, he later tried his hand at entrepreneurship in Dubai before moving to Hyderabad to join a senior position in Asianet and Sitara TV.

In 2009, he was back to Kerala as vice-president of Surya TV. Four years later, he quit the media industry to star his cinema innings in the Malayalam film industry.

Babu tasted success in cinema soon, winning the Kerala State Film Award for Best Children's Film -- as producer -- for Philips and The Monkey Pen in 2014. His prominent films as actor and producer include Peruchazhi, Aadu, Mudhugauv, Aadu 2 and Home.

In his movies, he is known to put the spotlight on unspoken issues in the society and back young talent.

The case against him has been registered on a woman's complaint. According to the police, the complaint was received on April 22. The complainant has alleged that Babu sexually assaulted her in a flat in Kochi more than once.

The complainant has alleged that Babu sexually assaulted her on the pretext of offering her a role in a movie. Police are yet to question or arrest Vijay Babu.