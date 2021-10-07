Kerala Accounted For 56% Of Covid Cases Reported Last Week: Centre

The health ministry said India's overall positivity rate stood at 1.68% last week. (File)

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, India is recording a daily average of 20,000 cases of which 56 per cent cases were reported from Kerala last week, said Union Health Ministry on Thursday.

Addressing a health briefing, Joint Secretary of Union Health Ministry Lav Agarwal said, "On an average, 20,000 COVID-19 cases have been recorded daily. Of these, 56 per cent cases were reported from Kerala last week."

He also informed that the overall positivity rate of the country stood at 1.68 per cent last week.

"Overall positivity rate of the country was nearly at 1.68 per cent last week as compared to that of 5.86 per cent earlier," he said.

Meanwhile, India recorded 22,431 new COVID-19 cases and 318 deaths in the last 24 hours, the official informed on Thursday.

Of these, 12,616 new cases and 134 deaths were reported in Kerala in the last 24 hours.

Currently, there are 2,44,198 active COVID-19 cases in the country.

The cumulative caseload in the country now stands at 3,38,94,312 while 4,49,856 people have succumbed to the infection so far. With 24,602 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the recovery tally of the country has gone up to 3,32,00,258. The recovery rate stands at 97.95 per cent.