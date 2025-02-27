"Worst F*****g Region": Teacher Suspended After Rant On Bihar Goes Viral

A primary teacher in Bihar's Jehanabad has been suspended after an expletive-laden video went viral in which she said she did not know what "mistake" she had made to be posted in "India's worst region". The teacher also said that the people of Bihar have "no civic sense" and India was a developing country only because the state was a part of it.

In the video - which has not been independently verified by NDTV - the Kendriya Vidyalaya teacher, who was on probation, says in a mix of Hindi and English, "Kendriya Vidyalaya is present in so many regions in Bihar. People don't like the Kolkata region, but I was ready even for that. I had no problems with anywhere in Bengal. One of my friends has been posted in Darjeeling, can you imagine? Another has been posted in Silchar, northeast, wow... What enmity did they have with me that they gave me a posting in India's worst f*****g region?

"They could have given me Goa, Odisha, Himachal Pradesh, anywhere in the South or even Ladakh, which is a hard station," she added.

The second part of the video, probably shot after she moved to Bihar, begins with the teacher saying that people in the state have "zero civic sense", which she repeats several times.

"I think India is a developing country only because Bihar is a part of it. The day we remove Bihar from India, it will be developed. People have no civic sense, they have messed up the Indian Railways," she says.

After the video went viral, Samastipur MP Shambhavi sent a letter to the commissioner of the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan stating that the remarks were "inappropriate, unacceptable, and unbecoming of an educator".

The MP also demanded that strict action be taken against the teacher, whom she identified as Dipali Sah.

"I am writing to express my strong objection to the recent remarks made by Dipali Sah, a teacher of Kendriya Vidyalaya in Jehanabad, Bihar, whose video containing offensive comments about Bihar and its people has gone viral. Such statements are highly inappropriate, unacceptable, and unbecoming of an educator who is responsible for imparting knowledge and values to students... This incident has deeply hurt the sentiments of the people of Bihar, and immediate action is necessary to maintain the trust and integrity of the institution," Ms Choudhary wrote.

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) suspended the teacher and a statement by its regional office in Patna said, "As per provisions of rule 10 of the Central Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1965, Deepali, the primary teacher on probation, posted at KVS (Jehanabad), is suspended with immediate effect. She will report to KVS, Mashrakh, in Saran district."



