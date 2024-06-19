Keep Yourself Safe From Heatstroke, 15 Tips From Government Body

New Delhi:
Use fans, and damp clothing and bathe in cold water frequently.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Delhi, UP, Haryana and Punjab amid an intense heatwave that has swept the national capital and surrounding states over the last week.
The Delhi Disaster Management Authority has issued guidelines to minimise the heat wave impact and to prevent serious ailment or death because of heat stroke.
- Avoid going out in the sun, especially between noon and 3:00 pm
- Drink sufficient water as often as possible, even if you are not thirsty
- Wear lightweight, light-coloured, loose, and porous cotton clothes.
- Use protective goggles, an umbrella/hat, shoes or chappals while going out in the sun.
- Avoid strenuous activities when the outside temperature is high.
- Avoid working outside between noon and 3 pm
- While travelling, carry water with you. Avoid alcohol, tea, coffee and carbonated soft drinks, which dehydrate the body.
- Avoid high-protein food and do not eat stale food.
- If you work outside, use a hat or an umbrella and also use a damp cloth on your head, neck, face and limbs
- Do not leave children or pets in parked vehicles
- If you feel faint or ill, see a doctor immediately.
- Use ORS, homemade drinks like lassi, Torani (rice water), lemon water, buttermilk, etc. which helps to rehydrate the body.
- Keep animals in the shade and give them plenty of water to drink.
- Keep your home cool, use curtains, shutters or sunshades and open windows at night.
- Use fans, and damp clothing and bathe in cold water frequently.