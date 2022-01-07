KCR's Party Suspends MLA's Son Accused Of Abetting Businessman's Suicide

Vanama Raghavendra Rao had denied the charges levelled against him

The Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) today suspended its member Vanama Raghavendra Rao, who has been accused of abetting the suicide of a businessman and his three family members in the state's Bhadradri-Kothagudem district, party sources said.

Following instructions from Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao - also the party chief - the party leadership suspended Vanama Raghavendra Rao, son of Kothagudem TRS MLA Vanama Venkateswara Rao, amid allegations against him, party sources said.

The suspension orders will be enforced with immediate effect, they said.

Meanwhile, an extensive search is underway to arrest the MLA's missing son, the police said on Thursday even as the Opposition parties demanded the immediate arrest of the legislator's son.

A senior police official said eight teams are extensively searching for Vanama Raghavendra Rao in Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh, and other places, adding that they were tracking his location and that he will be taken into custody soon.

The accused's statements will be recorded in connection with other cases filed against him earlier, the official said.

43-year-old businessman Ramakrishna allegedly died by suicide along with his wife and twin daughters on January 3.

In a purported self-shot video that went viral on social media on Thursday, the businessman accused the MLA's son of making disparaging remarks about his wife and pushing him to take the extreme step. Earlier, Vanama Raghavendra Rao had denied the charges levelled against him.

The police said they have submitted the video before a local court.

Earlier, in a purported note left by him, the man had held the MLA's son responsible for his death. The note also mentioned his mother and elder sister with whom the MLA's son had a property dispute.

The police had registered a case under the Indian Penal Code Section for abetment to suicide. Vanama Raghavendra Rao went missing after the FIR was lodged against him.

Condemning the incident, several political parties including the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee, BJP, and Left parties have demanded stringent action against the accused.

The Opposition, which on Thursday had held protests, again raised slogans and took out rallies today as part of a bandh call demanding the arrest of Vanama Raghavendra Rao. At some places, shops remained closed.

Expressing deep concern over the incident, the ruling party MLA in an open letter said he and his family will cooperate with the police and judiciary in the alleged suicide case and other incidents allegedly involving his son.