'KCR Only Cares For His Own Children And Family Members' Future': PM Modi

PM Modi said BRS puts a break on the development work for the poor (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a sharp hit at the ruling Bharat Rasthra Samithi (BRS) in Telangana on Sunday and said that the KCR-led government is an enemy of the poor.

Addressing an election rally in the Nirmal district, PM Modi said, "We have a government in Telangana that stays in a farmhouse and does not give houses to the poor. KCR is an enemy of the poor and has held their houses. But I promise that as soon as the BJP government is formed in Telangana, these houses will be given to the poor immediately. This is Modi's guarantee."

The Prime Minister also accused the BRS government of neglecting the development of the poor and said, "BJP cares for the poor of Telangana. But the BRS government puts a break on the development work for the poor in the state."

In his address to the public at Nirmal, PM Modi also mentioned the long-term demand of farmers for turmeric in the state and announced the formation of a National Turmeric Board in Telangana.

"We have announced the setting up of a National Turmeric Board in Telangana. In its manifesto, the BJP has promised to make Nizamabad the 'Turmeric City', and to give GI Tag to the turmeric here. It will hugely benefit the turmeric farmers of the state," Modi said.

The Prime Minister also accused the BRS of destroying Nirmal's toy industry and said, "Today, when India is making new records in toy exports, the BRS is busy destroying Nirmal's toy industry. Once we come to power, we will start a campaign to rejuvenate the toy industry of Nirmal."

The Nirmal district was once famous for producing toys and cannons. The finely carved figures and paintings were used to decorate drawing rooms in homes across the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the BRS and said that the party had given the people of Telangana nothing except betrayal.

"Telangana is in debt for thousands of crores of rupees. Today, Telangana is known for its irrigation scams. KCR does not care for your future. KCR only cares for his own children and family members' future," PM Modi said at the rally.

The state will go to the polls in a single phase on November 30. The counting of votes has been scheduled for December 3.

Telangana Chief Minister is contesting from the Gadgel and Kamareeddy constituencies in the November 30 Assembly elections.

The state is poised for a three-cornered contest between the ruling BRS, which is bidding to return to the hustings for a third straight term, the Congress, and a resurgent BJP.

In the last Assembly elections in 2018, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), previously known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), won 88 of the 119 seats, hogging 47.4 per cent of the total vote share.

The Congress came in a distant second with just 19 seats while the BJP drew a blank.

