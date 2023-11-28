'Clear That BJP Is Emerging As Telangana's Preferred Choice': PM Modi

PM Modi on Monday held a mega roadshow in Telangana's Hyderabad (File)

On the last day of campaigning in poll-bound Telangana, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed gratitude to the people of Hyderabad for their unforgettable support during his mega rally and said that BJP is emerging as Telangana's preferred choice.

"Immense gratitude to the people of Hyderabad for their unforgettable support! It's clear that BJP is emerging as Telangana's preferred choice, reflecting our commitment to the state's progress and prosperity," PM Modi posted in a video on his X (Formerly Twitter).

In a run-up to the state assembly elections, PM Modi on Monday held a mega roadshow in Telangana's Hyderabad.

Prime Minister Modi received a roaring welcome from the massive crowd gathered for his roadshow.

Union Minister and Telangana BJP President G Kishan Reddy and BJP MP K Laxman also joined the Prime Minister for the roadshow.

A massive crowd was standing on both sides of the roads to welcome the Prime Minister.

Earlier, PM Modi also launched an attack on the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Congress and said that whenever someone talks about 'corruption', 'appeasement' or 'Dynastic Politics', the picture of BRS and Congress comes to people's mind, adding that there is no guarantee as to when Congress MLAs will join BRS.

"Whenever someone talks about corruption, appeasement or Parivarvaad (Dynastic Politics), the picture of BRS and Congress immediately comes to their mind. Both Congress and KCR are equal sinners in destroying Telangana," PM Modi said in Karimnagar on Monday.

The trust of Telangana is in the BJP. Whenever one talks about development and prosperity, they see the BJP," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also visited the famous Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirupati and offered prayers on Monday.

Telangana is set to witness a triangular contest between the ruling Bharat Rasthtra Samithi, Congress and BJP as the state goes to the polls on November 30.

In the previous Assembly election in 2018, the BRS, previously known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), won 88 of the 119 seats, grabbing 47.4 per cent of the total vote share. The Congress came in a distant second with just 19 seats.

