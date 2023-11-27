'Shabash Beti': PM To Girl Dressed As 'Bharat Mata' At Telangana Rally

The Prime Minister was in Telangana to campaign for the BJP.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday praised a young girl dressed as 'Bharat Mata' during his public rally in Telangana's Nirmal. He acknowledged the girl with a wave and applauded her tribute to India.

PM Modi said the young girl, accompanied by her parents at the rally, was a beacon of inspiration for all young Indians.

#WATCH | Telangana: During his public rally in Nirmal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at a girl who had come dressed as 'Bharat Mata'. pic.twitter.com/NaWcACwdgc — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2023

The Prime Minister was in Telangana to campaign for the BJP ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

During his address, the Prime Minister took a jibe at the ruling BRS government in the state, and accused it of neglecting the development of the poor.

"BJP cares for the poor of Telangana. But the BRS government puts a break on the development work for the poor in the state," he said.

Earlier today, the Prime Minister paid a visit to the renowned hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala. The PM said he offered prayers for the good health, well-being and prosperity of all Indians.

At the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala, prayed for the good health, well-being and prosperity of 140 crore Indians," said Modi in a post on 'X'.

Telangana is set to go to the polls on November 30. The state is set for a three-cornered contest between the ruling BRS, which is bidding to return to the hustings for a third straight term, the Congress, and the BJP.