Kashmiris' Situation Is Unsustainable, Says Angela Merkel, On India Visit

Angela Merkel said she wanted to hear the PM plans for restoring calm to Kashmir.

All India | | Updated: November 01, 2019 21:13 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Kashmiris' Situation Is Unsustainable, Says Angela Merkel, On India Visit

"The situation for the people there is currently not sustainable and must improve," Angela Merkel said.


New Delhi: 

The conditions in which the people of Kashmir are living are unsustainable and must be improved, German Chancellor Angela Merkel told reporters accompanying her on a trip to New Delhi where she is holding talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

She said she would raise the matter with PM Modi later on Friday evening, adding that while she was aware of India's position regarding Kashmir, she wanted to hear the PM plans for restoring calm to the region.

"The situation for the people there is currently not sustainable and must improve," Ms Merkel said.
 



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Delhi PollutionSensexJharkhand ElectionDelhi AirportAir Quality DelhiP ChidambaramOdd-EvenChhath PujaLive TVPNR StatusTrain StatusToday NewsHappy HalloweenWorld Vegan Day

................................ Advertisement ................................