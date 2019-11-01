Kashmiris' Situation Is Unsustainable, Says Angela Merkel, On India Visit

"The situation for the people there is currently not sustainable and must improve," Angela Merkel said.

The conditions in which the people of Kashmir are living are unsustainable and must be improved, German Chancellor Angela Merkel told reporters accompanying her on a trip to New Delhi where she is holding talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

She said she would raise the matter with PM Modi later on Friday evening, adding that while she was aware of India's position regarding Kashmir, she wanted to hear the PM plans for restoring calm to the region.

"The situation for the people there is currently not sustainable and must improve," Ms Merkel said.



