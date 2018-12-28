Kashmir Teen Stole Father's Gun To Join Terrorism. Stopped By Cops

The teenager was caught with arms in a joint operation by the security forces when he was travelling to Mendhar in Poonch district.

All India | | Updated: December 28, 2018 22:10 IST
Police have not filed a complaint against the teenager. (Representational)


Jammu: 

A Jammu and Kashmir teenager, exposed to extremist content online, has been stopped from joining terrorists by the Army and the state police, officials said Friday.

The teenager was caught with arms in a joint operation by the security forces when he was travelling to Mendhar in Poonch district, they said. Army officials said he was carrying his father's licensed pistol. Since he is a teenager, no police complaint has been filed against him.

He was counselled by the police.

Officials say the operation will help in preventing other misguided young people from getting influenced by extremist propaganda.

