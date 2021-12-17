Watch: Why PM Modi Refused To Sit On A Chair At Varanasi Event

PM Modi In Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi picks the chair and gives it to the guard

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's entrance at an event to honour sanitation workers in Varanasi was "worth a million words", Union Minister Kiren Rijiju wrote on Friday, sharing a clip of the event.

The video shows PM Modi arrive at the event on Monday to greet sanitation workers who worked at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Uttar Pradesh.

A chair is placed for the Prime Minister to sit on as the host announces in Hindi, "Let us welcome the honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

The Prime Minister, however, picks the chair, gives it to the guard and then sits on the red-carpetted stairs instead. Then he beckons the workers to sit with him for a photograph.

The Kashi Viswanath Corridor project was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week in his constituency Varanasi in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh.

PM Modi performed various rituals and prayers as he launched the first phase of the project which includes a total of 23 buildings.