Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Takes Holy Dip In Raipur Mahadev Ghat For Kartik Purnima

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel took a holy dip at Mahadev Ghat in Raipur on Kartik Purnima in the early hours of this morning.

Kartik Purnima is also celebrated as Dev Deepawali and marks the fifteenth lunar day of the Hindu month of Kartik.

The festival is linked with Prabodhini Ekadashi and it marks the end of Chaturmas, a four-month period when Lord Vishnu is believed to sleep.

