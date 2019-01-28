Karti Can't Go Abroad But Probe Agency To Spell Out Dates, Says Top Court

The Supreme Court said that Karti Chidambaram cannot go abroad if he is "delaying" case

While ordering that Karti Chidambaram, who is an accused in the Aircel Maxis case, cannot travel abroad, the Supreme Court today, asked the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to specify the dates on which he is required to appear for questioning. The ED had opposed Karti Chidambaram's plea to travel abroad alleging that he has been "evasive and non-cooperative". The ED told that court that the Aircel Maxis probe is getting "delayed" because of Karti Chidambaram's frequent foreign travels.

Karti Chidambaram had sought the Supreme Court's permission to travel to the UK, Spain, Germany and France in February and March for a tennis tournament. "No tennis for him if he evades," the top court said. The court will hear case again on Wednesday but before that the ED has to submit the dates when it needs him to appear for questioning. "We will ensure that he (Karti Chidambaram) appears before the ED and also travels abroad," said the Supreme Court.

The probe agency alleged that Karti Chidambaram was abroad for 51 days in last 6 months, leading to the delay in the investigations. Earlier, the ED had told the court that Karti Chidambaram, had been "blatantly misusing" the liberty granted to him by the court to travel abroad, using it to protract the investigations.

Karti Chidambaram is being investigated by the ED and the CBI in several cases, including the one relating to Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to INX Media for receiving foreign funds to the tune of Rs 305 crore when his father, P Chidambaram was the finance minister.